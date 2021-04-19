UEFA's Champions League soccer tournament will expand from 32 teams to 36 teams in 2024, but could look much different if some of Europe's top teams follow through with plans to form the Super League. Photo by Jose Sena Goulao/EPA-EFE

April 19 (UPI) -- UEFA executives voted to revamp the Champions League soccer tournament Monday morning as a dozen of Europe's top teams threaten to form a new European Super League.

UEFA, the administrative body for soccer in Europe, met in Montreux, Switzerland, to confirm a new 36-team format for the Champions League -- an increase of four teams from the current structure.

Advertisement

The change, approved by a unanimous vote, will start with the 2024-25 tournament.

A dozen of Europe's top soccer teams announced Sunday that they plan to form the Super League and continue play in their domestic leagues.

RELATED Tottenham Hotspur fires soccer coach Jose Mourinho

England's Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are among the Premier League teams that plan to join the new league.

Spain's Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are among the top La Liga teams who announced their status as "founding members" of the Super League.

Italy's AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus are among the Serie A teams that plan to play in the Super League. No teams from Germany's Bundesliga or France's Ligue 1 have announced plans to play in that league.

The Super League plans to announced three additional founding members. Another five teams can qualify for annual competition based on achievements from the prior season.

The 12 announced participants said they will play midweek games while "continuing to compete in their respective national leagues," but the proposal has been met with wide criticism throughout Europe.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin told reporters Monday that any players who compete in the Super League will be banned from playing in World Cup and UEFA Euro tournaments.

A similar warning was issued in January, when FIFA and six soccer confederations said in a statement that any player involved in such competition would not be allowed to participate in any competition organized by FIFA or their respective confederation.

UEFA, the English Football Association, Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Italian Football Federation, the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A issued a joint statement Sunday in opposition to the Super League. The soccer organizations said they "remain united in [their] efforts to stop this cynical project."

UEFA and the federations said the Super League is "founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever."

UEFA thanked German and French teams for their refusal to sign up for the Super League. The 12 confirmed Super League teams said they plan to begin play in the new league "as soon as possible," with a proposed August kickoff.

A corresponding women's league is expected to be announced after the start of men's competition.

Founding clubs will receive about $4.2 billion in grants to start their inaugural Super League campaigns.