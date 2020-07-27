July 27 (UPI) -- The Houston Dash used goals from a penalty kick and stoppage time to shut out the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League final in Herriman, Utah.

Sophie Schmidt and Shea Groom scored in the 2-0 triumph Sunday at Zions Bank Stadium, about 15 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

Advertisement

The Dash victory wrapped up the tournament, which began June 27. The NWSL was the first professional team sports league to return to play in the United States after it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Just winners today, that's what we want to be known as," Dash star Rachel Daly said after the match.

The NWSL season was scheduled to start in April before the campaign was canceled and players instead reported to the tournament in Utah.

Schmidt put the Dash in great position early in Sunday's win when she made her penalty kick in the fifth minute. The Dash held the 1-0 lead through halftime before they doubled the lead in the first minute of stoppage time.

The final score came off a beautiful play in transition. Groom received a clearance from the Dash defense as she ran toward midfield at the start of the play. She tapped the ball left to Daly and sprinted through the middle of the field before Daly sent her a through ball behind the final line of defenders.

Groom slipped behind the defense and got to the ball just before Red Stars goalie Alyssa Naeher could reach it and tapped it around the U.S. Women's National Team keeper before drilling it into the net for the final score.

Daly and Groom each were named to the NWSL Challenge Cup Best XI team at halftime of Sunday's game. Red Stars players Julie Ertz and Casey Short also made the All-Star squad.

Britt Eckerson and Lindsey Horan were selected from the Portland Thorns. North Carolina Courage stars Lynn Williams, Debinha, Abby Erceg and Jaelene Daniels also made the Best XI. United States National Team star and Washington Spirit striker Rose Lavelle also received the honor.

Daly was named the MVP of the tournament. The Dash striker had three goals and two assists in seven games. Groom had three goals and one assist in the tournament. Williams had three scores for the Courage. Dash goalie Jane Campbell compiled 21 saves and four shutouts.