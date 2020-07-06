United States Women's National Team player Lindsey Horan helped her National Women's Soccer League team secure a draw Sunday in the NWSL Challenge Cup. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- United States National Team star Lindsey Horan scored one of the best goals ever at the NWSL Challenge Cup to help the Portland Thorns obtain a draw against Rose Lavelle's Washington Spirit in the eight-team tournament.

Horan's score came in the 69th minute of the 1-1 tie Sunday in Herriman, Utah. The Thorns are now in fifth place while the Spirit sit in fourth.

"Our team gave it our all," Horan told Timbers.com. "We knew going into this tournament it was going to be difficult for all players and teams."

The Spirit and Thorns played a scoreless first half before Horan drew first blood midway through the second act. Meghan Klingenberg stepped up for a free kick from about 30 yards out to set up the game's first score.

Klingenberg lifted her kick over a wall of Spirit defenders and just ahead of a sprinting Horan. Horan then left her feet and dove toward the ball before she headed it into the far-post netting.

But the Thorns couldn't hold the lead. Spirit midfielder Dorian Bailey sparked the equalizer with a corner kick in the 77th minute.

Bailey sent the kick toward the near post, where it found forward Ashley Sanchez. Sanchez threw up her right leg and blindly flicked the ball back toward the far post.

Spirit defender Sam Staab then headed the ball into the net to tie the game.

The Spirit face the Houston Dash at 12:30 p.m. EDT Sunday. The Thorns battle OL Reign at 12:30 p.m. EDT July 13.

Challenge Cup results

Utah Royals FC, the Houston Dash and the North Carolina Courage also picked up weekend wins in the Challenge Cup. Abby Erceg scored the lone goal in the Courage's 1-0 win against the Chicago Red Stars Sunday in Herriman.

Amy Rodriguez scored the only goal in Utah Royals FC's win Saturday against Sky Blue FC. Kristie Mewis and Shea Groom each scored in the Dash's 2-0 win Saturday against OL Reign.

The Courage are 3-0 and are in first place in the Challenge Cup. The Dash (1-0-1) are in second place, followed by Utah Royals FC (1-0-1), the Spirit (1-1-1) and the Thorns (0-1-2).

Courage star Lynn Williams leads the tournament with three goals. Dash stars Rachel Ann Daly and Shea Groom each have two goals.