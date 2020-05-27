Frankfurt's Timothy Chandler (R) scored the final goal in a 3-3 draw against Freiburg Tuesday in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo by Arne Dedert/EPA-EFE

May 27 (UPI) -- American Timothy Chandler scored an 82nd minute equalizer to help Eintracht Frankfurt secure a draw in a Bundesliga soccer clash against SC Freiburg.

Frankfurt trailed 3-1 before a second-half rally led to the 3-3 draw Tuesday at Commerzbank-Arena in Frankfurt, Germany.

Vincenzo Grifo gave Freiburg a 1-0 edge with a goal in the 28th minute before Andre Silva equalized for Frankfurt in the 35th minute. Nils Petersen broke the deadlock with another goal in the 67th minute for Freiberg. Lucas Holer scored Freiburg's third goal in the 69th minute before Frankfurt fought back.

Daichi Kamada cut Freiburg's lead to one score with a goal in the 79th minute for Frankfurt. Chandler then came on as a substitute in the 81st minute. The right back made an immediate impact off the bench.

Serbian midfielder Filip Kostic dribbled the ball about 30 yards from the net on the left flank before he chipped a beautiful cross toward the far post to set up the final score. The long ball went high before it fell in perfectly for Chandler, who held off a defender before he booted a one-touch shot past Freiburg keeper Alexander Schwolow.

"The goal was a great moment and gave the team another boost," Chandler told reporters. "But we should have won today and were clearly the better team."

Chandler was born in Frankfurt, but his father, Jerome, was born in New York City. His mother, Sabine, raised him in Germany after his parents split up when he was a child. His dual citizenship meant he was eligible to play for the United States and German national teams. He made his United States Men's National Team debut in 2011 and now has 29 total appearances for the United States.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich also beat rival club Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in Tuesday's four-game slate. Wolfsburg beat Leverkusen 4-1. Werder and Monchengladbach played to scoreless tie.

Frankfurt battles Wolfsburg at 9:30 a.m. EDT Saturday at Volkswagen Arena in Wolfsburg, Germany.