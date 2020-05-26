Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich scored the lone goal in his club's 1-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Bayern Munich moved closer to their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title by beating rival Borussia Dortmund 1-0 on Tuesday inside an empty Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring for Bayern moments before halftime. He chipped the ball just over the extended arms of Dortmund keeper Roman Burki, who was only able to graze the ball and tipped it into the net.

Kimmich's goal in the 43rd minute was enough to push his club past Dortmund, giving Bayern a seven-point advantage over Dortmund in the German league with six matches remaining.

"It is not that I wanted to do this," Kimmich said after the match. "I did not see him off his line but we were told before the game that Burki stands a bit off his line, so I went for it and with a bit of luck it went in. It was maybe the most beautiful goal of my life and also very important."

Bayern has now posted shutout victories over Dortmund in each of their past three Bundesliga encounters.

Dortmund, who was riding a six-game winning streak entering Tuesday's contest, could slip into third if RB Leipzig beats Hertha Berlin on Wednesday.

The Bundesliga became one of the first major sports leagues to resume its season about two weeks ago after play was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league is holding games without fans in attendance to reduce exposure to the virus.