May 10 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team soccer star Alex Morgan gave birth to her first child.

Morgan announced on social media that her daughter, Charlie Elena Carrasco, was born at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, weighing eight pounds and five ounces.

Morgan, 30, has been married to MLS player Servando Carrasco, 31, since 2014. The couple previously announced Morgan's pregnancy in October, and that the baby was due in April.

"She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only," Morgan wrote Saturday on Instagram. "My super moon baby."

Morgan said at the Women's World Cup last year that she was committed to playing through the 2023 World Cup.