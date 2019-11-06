U.S. women's soccer co-captain Alex Morgan to play in 2020 Summer Olympics

Alex Morgan (13) is expecting a baby girl in April, about three months before the beginning of the Olympics. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- United States women's national soccer team star Alex Morgan said she plans to play in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo despite expecting her first child less than four months before the start of the event.

Morgan, 30, announced her pregnancy on social media two weeks ago. She is expecting a baby girl in April, about three months before the beginning of the Olympics.

"I hope to get back on the field as soon as possible," Morgan told reporters Tuesday. "After having a healthy baby, I want to get back with the national team and look forward to playing in Tokyo."

Morgan, who helped guide the U.S. women's national team to a gold medal in the 2012 Olympics and wins in the 2019 World Cup and the 2015 World Cup, said she believes she will continue to play at a high level after having a child.

"There are so many women that have been able to come back to their respective sport after pregnancy and continue to have a successful family while playing their sport that they love at the highest level," Morgan said. "I plan to follow in those footsteps and be one of those women who have a family and carry my daughter around as I'm going to the next city to play.

"And I still want to continue to enjoy the sport that I've been playing for all my life."

Morgan tied teammate Megan Rapinoe and England's Ellen White for the most goals scored (six) in this year's World Cup. She has 107 international goals in 169 matches in her career.

The Opening Ceremonies for the Tokyo Games are scheduled for July 24.