Champions League soccer: Gabriel Jesus nets hat trick in Manchester City win

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus (L) now has 101 goals for club and country after netting a hat trick against Dinamo Zagreb in a Champions League group stage clash Wednesday in Croatia. Photo by Antonio Bat/EPA-EFE

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Gabriel Jesus scored three goals to lead Manchester City to a 4-1 win against Dinamo Zagreb in their Group C finale at the 2019 UEFA Champions League.

Phil Foden scored the other goal for the Sky Blues in the lopsided triumph Wednesday at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia. The Sky Blues had already clinched a spot in the Champions League round of 16 prior to kickoff against their Hrvatski Telekom Prva Liga foe.

"It's special," Jesus told reporters. "When I was young, I'd think about the Champions League -- I wanted to play, I wanted to score, I wanted the ball.

"For me it's a very special moment when I score goals and a hat trick as well."

Dinamo Zagreb drew first blood in the 10th minute, with midfielder Dani Olmo beating Sky Blues keeper Claudio Bravo on a first-time volley. Midfielder Damian Kadzior lifted a long cross into the right side of the box to assist the beautiful finish.

Jesus equalized for Manchester City with a score in the 34th minute. Riyad Mahrez took on a defender on the right side of the box during that sequence. He then chipped a left-footed cross toward the far post. Jesus headed the feed into the left side of the net, making the score even at 1-1.

Foden found Jesus for the go-ahead score in the 50th minute. Foden and Jesus did a give-and-go on the left flank before entering the box during that exchange. Jesus finished off the play by dribbling around a defender, before blasting a shot past Dinamo Zagreb keeper Dominik Livakovic. The goal was Jesus' 100th for club and country.

Jesus completed his hat trick in the 54th minute. Foden and left back Benjamin Mendy completed another give-and-go during that sequence, before Mendy fired a cross into the box. Jesus finished the play by volleying another shot past Livakovic.

Bernardo Silva assisted Foden for the final score in the 84th minute. Silva split several defenders with a precise pass to Foden during that in-the-box exchange. Foden finished the play with a one-touch shot past Livakovic from point-blank range.

"I am incredibly delighted for Gabby," Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola said of Jesus. "Strikers need goals, he scored three. Hopefully can help with his mood to be incredibly positive.

"He is an incredible fighter, in the way he helps to defend and do everything. It was important for him, for the team, for everyone."

The Sky Blues travel for a Premier League matchup against Arsenal at 11:30 a.m. EST Sunday at Emirates Stadium in London. Manchester City will find out its next opponent in the Champions League when the round of 16 draw takes place Monday in Nyon, Switzerland.