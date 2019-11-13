Zlatan Ibrahimovic parting ways with LA Galaxy after two seasons

Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic tallied 52 goals and 17 assists in 53 starts for the Galaxy. File Photo by Paul Buck/EPA-EFE

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is mutually parting ways with the LA Galaxy after two seasons, the club announced Wednesday.

Following his short 21-month stint in Los Angeles, the outspoken Ibrahimovic thanked the club on social media, saying: "You wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan."

"I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again," Ibrahimovic wrote on Twitter. "To the Galaxy fans -- you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues...Now go back to watch baseball."

The Galaxy released a statement later and thanked Ibrahimovic for his contributions to the team and Major League Soccer.

"Since his arrival in 2018, Zlatan has positively influenced the sport of soccer in Los Angeles," Galaxy president Chris Klein said in a statement. "We are grateful for his work ethic and passion. We thank Zlatan for his professionalism and immeasurable impact on the Los Angeles community and the soccer community in North America as a whole."

Ibrahimovic, who is expected to return to Europe this winter, tallied 52 goals and 17 assists in 53 starts for the Galaxy. He came to MLS less than a year after major knee surgery to showcase his abilities and fitness.

Ibrahimovic, a two-time MLS Best XI selection and 2018 Newcomer of the Year, made $7.2 million this past season, according to the MLS players salary database. He earned $1.5 million in 2018.

Before spending time in North America, Ibrahimovic previously played for Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Milan, Barcelona, Inter, Juventus, Ajax and Malmo.