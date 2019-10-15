Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo (C) scored in the 72nd minute of a 2-1 loss to Ukraine Monday in Kiev, Ukraine. Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 700th career goal in Portugal's 2-1 loss to Ukraine in the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

Ronaldo found the net in the 72nd minute of the setback Monday in Kiev, Ukraine. He scored on a penalty kick. Portugal is now in danger of being eliminated from the tournament.

Roman Yaremchuk drew first blood for Ukraine in the 6th minute, beating Portugal keeper Rui Patricio by knocking in a deflection from close range. Ukraine left back Vitaliy Mykolenko sent a low cross through the box in the 27th minute, finding Andriy Yarmolenko for a 2-0 lead.

Portugal's Taras Stepanenko had a hand ball and drew a red card in the box in the second half, sending Ronaldo to the penalty spot. Ronaldo ripped the shot into the top right corner of the net, cutting Ukraine's lead in half. But Portugal could not get an equalizer down the stretch.

Portugal battles Lithuania in another UEFA Euro qualifier at 2:45 p.m. EDT Nov. 14 in Almancil, Portugal.