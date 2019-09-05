Costa Rica men's soccer coach Gustavo Matosas quits, cites boredom

Costa Rica hired former manager Gustavo Matosas in October. The Argentine-born Uruguayan had a playing career spanning from 1985 through 2001. Photo by Jeffrey Aguedas/EPA-EFE

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Costa Rica men's soccer coach Gustavo Matosas has resigned, citing boredom among his reasons for leaving the job less than a year after being hired.

"It's tough not having players in the day-to-day to train them," Matosas told reporters Wednesday. "I only have the players for a week every two months and it's killing me. I didn't know it was so hard. I thought I would be able to somehow endure it.

"I didn't know being a national team manager was so boring. I don't regret it and I don't leave frustrated because I gave my best. I won't manage a national team again. I can't only have the players every two months. It's not for me."

Matosas, 52, was hired in October. The Argentine-born Uruguayan had a playing career spanning from 1985 through 2001. He managed more than a dozen teams before taking over for Costa Rica.

Costa Rica qualified for the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. Matosas has been linked to Atletico San Luis in Mexico's Liga MX.