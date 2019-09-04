Carli Lloyd scores twice in U.S. women's soccer win over Portugal

Carli Lloyd (C) has 115 international goals during her tenure with the U.S. Women's National Team after scoring twice against Portugal in a friendly Tuesday in Saint Paul, Minn. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Soccer star Carli Lloyd scored twice to lead the U.S. Women's National Team to a 3-0 win against Portugal in an international friendly in Saint Paul, Minn.

Lloyd netted scores in the 22nd and 32nd minutes Tuesday at Allianz Field. U.S. coach Jill Ellis earned her 105th win with the team, tying the all-time record set by Tony DiCicco. Ellis (105-7-18) plans to resign in October.

Lloyd scored her 114th international goal on a rebound for the first score of the game. She netted her second score of the match on a penalty kick 10 minutes later.

U.S. forward Jessica McDonald ripped a shot attempt at the start of the scoring sequence. The shot was deflected and the ball sprayed out to Lloyd on the left side. Lloyd used her first touch to place a right-footed shot into the far-post netting, beating Portugal keeper Ines Pereira as she raced back to her line.

The Americans took the 2-0 lead into halftime before Horan headed in the final tally off a corner kick in the 83rd minute. Christen Press took the kick from the right side. The cross floated into the middle of the box, before Horan headed it past Pereira in the center of the net.

Tuesday's match was the third game of a five-city tour celebrating the team's World Cup victory. The tour continues in October with two games against South Korea.