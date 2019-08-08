Romelu Lukaku had 42 goals in 96 games during his tenure with Manchester United. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Inter Milan has signed Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United.

The Serie A squad made the move official Thursday. Lukaku's contract with Inter runs until June 30, 2024. Sources told the BBC and ESPN FC that Inter signed the forward for nearly $90 million.

"I just wanted Inter because Inter is not for everyone," Lukaku said in a news release. "I'm here to bring the Nerazzurri back to victory."

Lukaku, 26, had 42 goals in 96 games with Manchester United. He joined the Red Devils in 2017 after playing at Everton from 2014 to 2017. He began his senior career in 2009 at Anderlecht. He also had stints at Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion before joining Everton.

Lukaku's 48 goals are the most in the history of the Belgian national team. He has appeared in 81 games for Belgium.