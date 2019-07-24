Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka (R) had one goal and an assist in three International Champions Cup games for the German Bundesliga champions. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Leon Goretzka scored the only goal in Bayern Munich's 1-0 win against AC Milan in an International Champions Cup friendly match in Kansas City, Kan.

The score came in the 48th minute of the match Tuesday at Children's Mercy Park. Bayern and Milan played even for the majority of the first half before the scoring sequence. Bayern right back Joshua Kimmich received a pass on the right flank during the possession.

Kimmich threaded a beautiful pass into the box, leading Goretzka toward the near post. The Bayern midfielder took a short touch with his right foot before grounding a shot into the far-post netting. The crafty finish fooled Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Bayern also beat Real Madrid 3-1 at the International Champions Cup July 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The German Bundesliga squad lost to Arsenal 2-1 July 17 in Carson, Calif.

Milan has played just one match in the preseason tournament. The Serie A squad battles Benfica in its second game of the tournament at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Milan faces Manchester United in its final match of the tournament at 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday, Aug. 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Arsenal leads the International Champions Cup standings with two wins and one loss in penalties, for a total of seven points. Bayern is in second place with six points.