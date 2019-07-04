La Liga: Best matchups of 2019-2020 schedule, El Clasico dates

FC Barcelona striker Lionel Messi led La Liga with 36 goals and 13 assists last season. Barcelona's Luis Suarez and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema were second in goals, with 21 scores each in La Liga. Photo by Alberto Estevez/EPA-EFE

July 4 (UPI) -- The 2019-2020 La Liga schedule was announced Thursday. Rivals FC Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in El Clasico on Oct. 27 in Barcelona and March 1 in Madrid.

Opening weekend matchups will take place Aug. 17 and Aug. 18. Those matches include: RC Celta vs. Real Madrid; RCD Mallorca vs. SD Eibar; Athletico Madrid vs. Getafe CF; RCD Espanyol vs. Sevilla FC; Deportivo Alaves vs. Levante UD; Valencia CF vs. Real Sociedad; Real Betis vs. R. Valladolid CF; CD Leganes vs. CA Osasuna; Athletic Club Bilbao vs. FC Barcelona; and Villarreal CF vs. Granada CF.

Barcelona battles Real Betis in their second game Aug. 25. The La Liga champs battle Valencia Sept. 15 and Jan. 26 and Getafe Sept. 29 and Feb. 16. Lionel Messi's squad takes on Athletico Madrid on Dec. 1 and April 26.

Real Madrid faces Atletico Sept. 29 and Feb. 2. Last season's third-place La Liga squad battles Valencia Dec. 15 and March 22. Real Madrid faces Getafe Jan. 5 and April 26.

Athletico Madrid battles rival Sevilla Nov. 3 and March 8. Valencia and Levante clash Dec. 8 and March 15. Athletic Club faces Real Sociedad Sept. 1 and Feb. 9. Real Betis matches up with Sevilla Nov. 10 and March 15.

Real Madrid holds the record for the most La Liga titles at 33, but Barcelona (26 titles) has won the last two seasons.