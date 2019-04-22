Kylian Mbappe 'invested' in PSG, won't go to Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe scored three times in a win against Monaco on Sunday in Paris. Photo by Julien de Rosa/EPA-EFE

April 22 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe said he is invested in the Ligue 1 club and doesn't plan to go to La Liga power Real Madrid.

Mbappe made the comments following PSG's 3-1 win against Monaco in Ligue 1 play Sunday at Le Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

The 20-year-old has been linked to the La Liga power in transfer rumors, regarding a possible move to Madird this summer. Mbappe has 30 goals this season in Ligue 1 after netting a hat-trick on Sunday against Monaco. He is the youngest player in league history to score 30 goals or more in one season.

Sunday's win also clinched the Ligue 1 title for PSG.

"Yes, I am sure to stay -- I am invested here in this project. Good for Real Madrid that they have Zinedine Zidane -- I will tune in to their matches as an admirer," Mbappe told Canal+ in a post-match interview.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel backed up Mbappe's comments, telling reporters that Mbappe will keep his No. 7 shirt in Paris.

"The president [Nasser Al-Khelaifi] has always told me the same thing: there are no opportunities for other clubs to buy Kylian this summer," Tuchel said.

"I've always been convinced that he'll always be our player. This is important to achieve all our objectives. To win, we need players like Kylian."

"We need to have Kylian on the team. He's a decisive player for us, he can improve, he shows it every week, every three days. There's nothing else to say about Kylian; I've already said everything."

Tuchel said when Mbappe plays, all of PSG's players are confident of scoring at any time.

PSG takes on Renness in the French Cup final at 3 p.m. Saturday at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France.