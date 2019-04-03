Legendary Brazilian former soccer player Pele attended a news conference with French soccer sensation Kylian Mbappe on Tuesday in Paris before feeling ill. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

April 3 (UPI) -- Brazilian soccer legend Pele was admitted to a hospital in Paris Wednesday, following a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

A source told Sky News that Pele developed a fever while at the event with Mbappe, before being treated at the hospital.

"I met Kylian Mbappe and his parents last night in Paris at a Hublot event," Pele tweeted Tuesday night morning. "We talked goals, World Cups and watches. Great company!"

Pele scored 1,025 goals in more than two decades as a professional soccer player. Mbappe has 103 goals in his young career.

The Brazilian soccer legend was also hospitalized in 2018 after collapsing from exhaustion in Brazil before a Football Writers' Association dinner in London. He has previously been treated for kidney and prostrate issues and also had hip surgery.