April 3 (UPI) -- Brazilian soccer legend Pele was admitted to a hospital in Paris Wednesday, following a meeting with Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.Sources told RMC Sport and ESPN that Pele's life is not in danger. The 78-year-old met with Mbappe Tuesday as part of an advertising campaign in Paris. A spokesman for Pele told Brazil's Globo Esporte that Pele is undergoing a series of tests.
A source told Sky News that Pele developed a fever while at the event with Mbappe, before being treated at the hospital.
"I met Kylian Mbappe and his parents last night in Paris at a Hublot event," Pele tweeted Tuesday night morning. "We talked goals, World Cups and watches. Great company!"
Pele scored 1,025 goals in more than two decades as a professional soccer player. Mbappe has 103 goals in his young career.
The Brazilian soccer legend was also hospitalized in 2018 after collapsing from exhaustion in Brazil before a Football Writers' Association dinner in London. He has previously been treated for kidney and prostrate issues and also had hip surgery.