Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Atlanta United FC has sent forward Miguel Almiron to Newcastle United FC for an MLS record transfer fee.

The clubs announced the transfer Thursday. Sources told the Telegraph and ESPN that the record fee is $27 million.

Almiron, 24, also signed a 5 1/2-year contract, which expires in June 2024. The striker had 13 goals and 13 assists this season for Atlanta.

He began his senior career in 2013 with Cerro Porteno before joining Club Atlético Lanús in 2015. Almiron made his MLS debut in 2016, where he won MLS Newcomer of the Year in his first season. He later became a two-time MLS All-Star and a member of the MLS Best XI at end end of each season.

"I'm very happy and eager to start and to meet my new teammates," Almiron told NUFC TV. "The league is very competitive, this is a historic club, and Rafa Benitez himself were the main reasons why I am here now."

"I think it is a great responsibility, something beautiful for me, and I will try to offer the best I can to repay the trust the club put in me."

Almiron will wear No. 24 for the Magpies.

"First and foremost, we want to thank Miguel for two incredible years with Atlanta United, culminating in winning MLS Cup last season," Atlanta United president Darren Eales said in a news release.

"When we recruited Miguel, we knew he was a fantastically talented player, who could achieve success in Atlanta, develop his game further, and, if he wished, move to a top European League. Two years later, we couldn't be happier with what Miguel has contributed to the club, and that he is realizing his dream of playing in the Premier League.

"He is a committed athlete who gives his all to the game and is loved by our fans as a player and as a person. We wish him nothing but the best in his career."

Almiron had 22 goals and 30 assists in 70 matches with Atlanta.