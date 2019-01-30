Neymar out for 10 weeks with foot injury

Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain was injured during a 2-0 win against Strasbourg on Jan. 23. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr. will miss 10 weeks of action due to a foot injury.

Paris Saint-Germain announced the star's status Wednesday. Neymar went down with the injury during PSG's 2-0 win against Strasbourg on Jan. 23 at the French Cup.

The injury timeline means that PSG will play without Neymar against Manchester United in the Champions League on Feb. 12 and March 6, as well as during several Ligue 1 clashes.

PSG gathered medical experts to conduct a thorough review of Neymar's right foot Tuesday at the Ooredoo Training Center.

"After detailed analysis by the specialists, a consensus was reached of a conservative treatment of Neymar Jr.'s injury to the fifth right metatarsal," the club said in a news release. "Informed of this recommendation, Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian international striker agreed with this protocol. As a result, Neymar Jr. is expected to return to the field within ten weeks."

"Paris Saint-Germain sends its strongest support and encouragement to Neymar Jr. to overcome this injury, with the courage and determination that the player has always shown."

PSG faces Lyon in Ligue 1 play at 3 p.m. Sunday in Lyon, France.