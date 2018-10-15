USWNT beats Jamaica 6-0 behind Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath

United States forward Megan Rapinoe scored in the 15th minute of a 6-0 victory against Jamaica on Sunday in Frisco, Texas. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Tobin Heath and Alex Morgan each scored twice in a United States Women's National team win against Jamaica in a CONCACAF Women's Championship semifinal.

But Megan Rapinoe might have had the prettiest goal in the 6-0 win on Sunday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

"I feel like getting the goals we needed in the first half in order to feel a little settled and not feel a little frantic in the second half, it was just nice," Morgan told Fox Sports.

The victory also qualified the USWNT for the FIFA World Cup.

Heath put the Americans ahead 1-0 in the second minute of the match. The right wing collected a rebound from a Lindsey Horan shot while in the box before blasting an attempt into the near post netting with her left boot for the game's first score.

Rapinoe's fantastic finish came 13 minutes later. The veteran striker was hovering down the left flank when defender Abby Dahlkemper spotted her slipping past the defense. Dahlkemper hit a laser feed onto Rapinoe's chest, which was brought down to her feet with ease. Rapinoe then took a few dribbles before opening up her hips and firing a shot with her left foot from about 10 yards out. The rip fit into the top left corner of the goal, beating Jamaica's Sydney Schneider from a very narrow angle.

Center midfielder Julie Ertz gave the USWNT a 3-0 lead in the 21st minute when she finished off a feed from left back Crystal Dunn. Heath added her second score by netting a volley off of a Horan feed in the 29th minute.

Morgan got on the stat sheet four minutes later, knocking in a free kick from Rapinoe for a 5-0 advantage.

The USWNT carried that lead through the halftime whistle before Morgan added her final tally off of a penalty kick in the 84th minute.

"Not to concede a goal in the tournament so far is pretty impressive," Morgan said. "So you have to give our back line and goalkeepers credit for that. A lot of the younger players -- inexperienced in major tournaments -- really stepped up and played super well this tournament."

Canada beat Panama 7-0 in the other semifinal matchup. The USWNT faces the Canadians at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in Frisco.