USWNT's Leroux Dwyer burns husband Dwyer after England World Cup loss comment

July 12 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team star Sydney Leroux Dwyer delivered a jab to her soccer-playing husband after he referenced England winning a World Cup.

"One day, it will come home," Dom Dwyer tweeted Wednesday.

"It did in 2015," Leroux Dwyer responded. "The gold medal is in the cabinet."

Dwyer, 27, currently plays for Orlando City in Major League Soccer. He also has four international appearances for the United States Men's National Team. He was born in Cuckfield, West Sussex, England.

Leroux Dwyer, 28, plays for the Orlando Pride. She has 77 appearances for the USWNT. The couple married in 2015.

He might suit up for the red, white and blue, but it was clear where Dwyer's allegiance was Wednesday when England lost to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semifinals in Russia. He sent the tweet shortly after the defeat.

Leroux Dwyer -- who was born in Canada -- was a member of the USWNT's 2012 gold medal-winning Olympics squad and led the team to glory at the 2015 Women's World Cup in her native country.

World Cup Golden Ball winner Carli Lloyd backed up her teammate's witty retort by posting "hahaha" and including several laughing emojis on her Twitter account, quoting Leroux Dwyer's tweet.