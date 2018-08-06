Hector Herrera (R) of Mexico is challenged by Jerome Boateng of Germany during a FIFA World Cup Group F match on June 17 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Manchester United is interested in acquiring Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

Sources told Sky Sports and ESPN that the Premier League squad has approached the Bayern about the center back.

United believes that Bayern will ask for more than $58 million for the defender, according to Sky Sports. Sources told ESPN that Bayern wants a fee of more than $64 million, but United hopes to negotiate that price down.

Boateng is interested in making a move from the Bundesliga power, according to both outlets.

The 29-year-old German began his senior career at Hertha BSC in 2006. He moved to Hamburger SV in 2007, before a stint at Manchester City in 2010-11. Boateng joined Bayern in 2011 and has 156 appearances for the club. He also has 73 international appearances for Germany, including two appearances at the 2018 World Cup. Boateng has scored once for Germany.

"I would like to have two more players," United manager Jose Mourinho told reporters last week, according to MUTV. "I think I'm not going to have two. I think it's possible I'm going to have one. That one, I gave at least five names to my club a few months ago. I wait to see if it's possible to have one of these players."

United faces Leicester City at 2 p.m. Friday in Premier League action. Bayern battles Eintracht in the DFL-Supercup at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany.

"My CEO knows what I want and I still have a few days to wait and see what happens," Mourinhio said Sunday. "The other clubs who compete with us are really strong and already have fantastic teams. Or they are investing massively like Liverpool, who are buying everything and everybody. If we don't make our team better, it will be a difficult season for us."