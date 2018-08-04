Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio lead Real Madrid over Juventus

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio (20) celebrates teammates after scoring a goal during the International Champions Cup match between Juventus and Real Madrid on Saturday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale (11) stands with his teammates prior to the International Champions Cup match between Juventus and Real Madrid on Saturday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio (20) battles Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio (2) prior to scoring during the International Champions Cup match between Juventus and Real Madrid on Saturday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Marco Asensio and Gareth Bale led Real Madrid to a 3-1 win against Juventus in the International Champions Cup on Saturday at FedExField in Landover, Md.

Asensio put in two scores for the La Liga power.

Dani Carvajal scored an own goal in the 12th minute to give Juventus a 1-0 advantage. Bale stepped up in the 39th minute for the equalizer. He collected a rebound from more than 20 yards out on the play. Bale took a swipe with his left boot just outside of the box, sending a shot into the upper left hand corner of the net and beating Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The score was tied at the half, before Asensio took over. The midfielder got his first goal in the 47th minute. Vinicius Junior dribbled down the left flank on the play, before cutting into the box. He kept the ball on his right foot before delivering a quick pass to his right, finding Asensio for a one-touch strike past Szczesny.

A stunning strike from @GarethBale11 and one that started @realmadrid's comeback against @juventusfc at #ICC2018



A deserved winner of the @Mastercard goal of the match pic.twitter.com/PWssgjPLz5 — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) August 5, 2018

Asensio returned to the scoring sheet nine minutes later. Lucas Vazquez field a long ball on the right flank during that sequence. Vazquez brought the ball down and took a few touches before tapping onto Asensio at the top of the box. The midfielder split several defenders before hitting a sliding shot toward the Juventus goal. Szczesny attempted to block the shot, but it dribbled through, slowly going into the net for Madrid's third score.

"We played a good game and that will help us to continue preparing for the season," Asensio told the team website.

A fine second half display from @realmadrid completed an impressive turnaround against @juventusfcen. @marcoasensio10 the star with his two goals clinching a 3-1 win for Los Blancos.



Tune in to @espn to watch the International Champions Cup LIVE pic.twitter.com/MBihcOxXbV — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) August 5, 2018

Madrid fell to Manchester United in its first International Champions Cup clash on Tuesday in Miami. The squad battles AS Roma in another preseason tournament bout at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Juventus' next match comes in Seria A on Aug. 18 against Chievo in Verona, Italy.