July 30 (UPI) -- Swiss soccer sensation Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the first hat-trick of his Major League Soccer career against Orlando City SC.

Ibrahimovic scored the trio of goals in the Galaxy's 4-3 win Sunday at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.

The Galaxy faced a 2-1 deficit before the 6-foot-5 striker took over the game. Cristian Higuita scored the first goal of the match, putting Orlando City up 1-0 in the 18th minute. The Galaxy's Giovani dos Santos drilled the equalizer in the 39th minute. Michael Ciani had an own goal just before the half, giving Orlando City a 2-1 advantage at the break.

Ibrahimovic struck for the first time two minutes after the start of the second half. That goal came on a header while he drifted deep into the Orlando City box to tie the game at 2-2. Dos Santos registered an assist on the play after sending in a cross from about 30 yards out.

Dom Dwyer tied the game for Orlando City in the 54th minute, but his squad would not score again.

Ibrahimovic tied the score for a second time in the 67th minute. That score came off of a beautiful assist from Ola Kamara. Ibrahimovic headed the ball out right to Kamara to start the play. Kamara dribbled down into the box before lofting a pass back to the Swede. Ibrahimovic dove at the offering for another headed score.

He finished off his hat-trick in the 71st minute. That goal came on a follow up. Ibrahimovic stood about six yards from the goal when a headed ball fell to his boot. He blasted a shot into the near post netting, giving the Galaxy a 4-3 advantage.

"Today I was tired the last 10-15 minutes or else I would do five goals," Ibrahimovic told reporters. "So I'm sorry that I missed the two opportunities I have because I would kill that also but yeah I am more angry for that than my three goals. But that's my mentality. Because in my situation I always want more."

The Galaxy battle the Colorado Rapids at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Ibrahimovic now has 15 goals in 17 MLS appearances.