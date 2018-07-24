Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe among nominees for Best FIFA Men's Player

July 24 (UPI) -- France's Kylian Mbappe joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and many other top stars as nominees for the 2018 Best FIFA Men's Player award.

FIFA announced the nominees on Tuesday.

Manchester City's Kevin De Brunye, Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid's Raphael Varane joined Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappe on the decorated list.

Mbappe, 19, scored four goals at the 2018 World Cup and was named the best young player of the tournament. Modric won the World Cup Golden Ball. Kane won the Golden Boot at the World Cup, scoring a tournament-leading six goals for England.

Olympique Lyonnais' Lucy Bronze, VfL Wolfsburg's Penille Harder, Olympique Lyonnais' Amandine Henry, Olympique Lyonnais' Saki Kumagai, Olympique Lyonnais' Dzsenifer Marozsan, Olympique Lyonnais' Wendie Renard, Chicago Red Stars' Samantha Kerr, Orlando Pride's Marta and Seattle Reign FC's Megan Rapinoe are the nominees for the 2018 Best FIFA Women's Player award.

The nominees for Best FIFA Men's Coach include: Massimiliano Allegri, Stanislav Cherchesov, Zlatko Dalic, Didier Deschamps, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Roberto Martinez, Diego Simeone, Gareth Southgate, Ernesto Valverde and Zinedine Zidane.

The Best FIFA Women's Coach nominees are: Emma Hayes, Stephan Lerch, Mark Parsons, Reynald Pedros, Alen Stajcic, Asako Takukura, Vadao, Jorge Vilda, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Sarina Wiegman.

Three finalists out of each group will be announced in September.

Ronaldo and Zidane won the men's awards in 2017. Lieke Martens and Wiegman won the women's awards last year.