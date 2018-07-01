World Cup: Croatia edges Denmark, advances to quarterfinals

July 1 (UPI) -- Russia will play Croatia in a quarterfinals match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after Croatia edged Denmark in their round of 16 game on Sunday in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

Main time between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw. The score was opened in the first minute of the game by Denmark defender Mathias Jorgensen.

Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic equalized the score in the fourth minute. Extra time also ended in a draw, with Croatia eventually defeating Denmark 3-2 on penalties to make it to the quarterfinals.

Earlier in the day, Russia defeated Spain 4-3, also on penalties, after the match ended 1-1 after extra time and advanced to the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals match will take place on July 7 at Sochi's Fisht Stadium.