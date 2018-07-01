Home / Sports News / Soccer

World Cup: Uruguay coach says no information on seriousness of Cavani injury

By TASS  |  July 1, 2018 at 11:22 AM
July 1 (UPI) -- The coaching staff of Uruguay's national football team has not yet been informed on the seriousness of Edinson Cavani's injury.

The Paris Saint-Germain star suffered the injury on Saturday during a game against Portugal.

"So far, I had no chance to talk to medics," coach Oscar Tabarez said at the post-match news conference.

"We don't have a lot of time to recover," he added. "Right now, we are all concerned, but we don't know how serious the injury is."

A brace from Cavani (in the 7th and 62nd minutes) secured Uruguay a place in the World Cup quarter. Securing a place in the quarterfinals, Uruguay will take on France on July 6 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. The match will start at 5 p.m. Moscow Time.

