Paris Saint-Germain wins Ligue 1 title vs. Monaco

April 16 (UPI) -- Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria scored twice in Paris Saint-Germain's 7-1 win against Monaco for the Ligue 1 title.

The victory came Sunday at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Di Maria's first score was a clinic in chipping the keeper. PSG led the defending league champions 2-0 when forward Edinson Cavani fed Di Maria for a run down the middle of the pitch, just past midfield.

Di Maria sped past the defense on the perfectly timed run. He took one dribble into the box, finding Monaco keeper Danijel Subasic off his mark.

The 30-year-old talent then employed his left foot to chip the ball sky-high, clearing Subasic and sending it into the back of the net in the 20th minute.

Giovani Lo Celso started the scoring for Paris in the 14th minute. Cavani netted a score in the 17th minute, before Di Maria's first goal. Lo Celso added another goal in the 27th minute.

Cavani's score tied him with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at 113 goals in Ligue 1, a club record.

Monaco's Rony Lopes scored his squad's only goal in the 38th minute. PSG owned a 4-1 advantage at halftime.

Di Maria scored for a second time in the 58th minute. Star defender Dani Alves lifted a pass up to Javier Pastore on that sequence. Pastore used a beautiful controlled touch to bring the ball down softly, before splitting the defense with a feed in the box for Di Maria. The midfielder used his first touch to blast the ball on the ground past Subasic.

The Parisians got another score from a Radamel Falcao own goal in the 76th minute and ended the night with a Julian Draxler score in the 86th minute, pushing the goal total to a staggering seven.

"I'm very happy tonight," PSG manager Unai Emery said. "The championship is the competition that demands the most consistency throughout the season.

"After the loss to Real Madrid, the team bounced back well. We showed our strength."

PSG faces Caen in a French Cup semifinal matchup at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday at Stade Michel d'Ornano in Caen, France.