Neymar has successful ankle surgery in Brazil, PSG puts timeline on return

March 3 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar had successful right ankle surgery on Saturday in Brazil.

The Ligue 1 power released a statement after the surgery, revealing when he could return. Neymar had the operation performed at Materdei Hospital in Belo Horizonte.

"The operation, conducted by Doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, was successful," PSG said in the statement. "The operation consisted of the laying of a screw associated with a transplant fixed at the level of the lesion of the fifth metatarsal of the right foot."

"Re-education will begin immediately under the direction of a club physiotherapist. Neymar's injury will be assessed in six weeks' time to establish a possible date for his return to training."

Neymar, 26, fractured the ankle on Feb. 25 in the 77th minute of PSG's 3-0 win against Marseille. He went down after a challenge from French defender Bouna Sarr and was stretchered off of the field.

A six week timeline obviously means Neymar is out for Tuesday's Champions League matchup against Real Madrid. He could also miss six or seven matches after that bout, given PSG's timeline for an assessment.

"Obstacles should not stop you," Neymar wrote last week on Instagram. "If you find a wall, do not give up. Discover how to climb it."

PSG beat Troyes 2-0 Saturday in a Ligue 1 clash at Stade de l'Aube in Troyes, France.

"The most important thing was to win against Troyes. I wasn't thinking about injuries, only about the game. It's an important victory for our confidence. It's good to now have conceded a goal. I think we're ready for Tuesday," PSG manager Unai Emery said after the win, according to the team website. "The team put on a serious display. It augurs well for the game against Real Madrid. If the players who stayed in Paris are also on form on Tuesday, it's perfect. I'm optimist."