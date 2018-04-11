UEFA charges Pep Guardiola, Liverpool after Champions League clash

April 11 (UPI) -- UEFA has charged Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool for separate incidents during the Champions League quarterfinal.

The Reds won the series 5-1 in aggregate, following a 2-1 victory Tuesday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Guardiola was kicked out of the match at halftime for arguing with officials. He was charged with improper conduct for communicating with the City bench during the second half, according to the BBC and Sky Sports.

The Sky Blues boss directly criticized official Mateu Lahoz after the Champions League exit. Guardiola took exception to an erroneous offside call, which took a goal away from City's Leroy Sane. The goal would have given the Sky Blues a 2-0 lead going into halftime.

Liverpool won their 3rd straight game vs Man City this season to reach their first Champions League semifinal in 10 years.



Watch the 90' in 90" 👇 pic.twitter.com/OwuneolTTR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 10, 2018

"I said he was wrong," Guardiola told reporters. "I didn't insult him. I just said it was a penalty and it was a goal."

"The ball [for Sane] came from [James] Milner. He said, 'From Milner it came?' 'Yes, from Milner'. When it come from Milner, it's not offside," Guardiola said.

"... Mateu Lahoz is a special guy, he likes to be different. He likes to be special," Guardiola said in an interview for the Champions League. "I know what happened in Monaco last season ... So, he's a referee, what he likes to feel different, so it's special. So when everybody sees the things, he's going to decide the opposite."

Liverpool is facing punishment after the team's fans threw objects on the field and were setting off fireworks. The Premier League squad was also charged by UEFA last week for the conduct of its fans, who vandalized the City bus outside their stadium in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will hear the case on May 31. The Champions League semifinal draw takes place at noon on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.