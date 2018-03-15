Kylian Mbappe scores twice in PSG win vs. Angers

March 15 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe put in two scores in a 2-1 win against Angers.

The Ligue 1 squads played Wednesday at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Mbappe's first score came in the 12th minute after he ran onto a perfect pass in the box. He beat the Angers defender to the ball, before striking it with his right foot into the far post netting and beating keeper Ludovic Butelle.

The French forward put PSG ahead 2-0 when he received a pass from defender Layvin Kurzawa while standing about six yards away from the net. Mbappe buried the attempt into the right side of the goal, as Butelle had no view of the play.

PSG took the 2-0 advantage into the locker room at halftime before Angers got one back.

The away squad waiting until the 75th minute to strike. Flavien Tait received a pass from Karl Toko Ekambi on a breakaway. Tait ran onto the ball before leading Toko Ekambi with a perfect through ball into the box. The Cameroonian finished with a touch around PSG Kevin Trapp for his squad's only score.

"It was very difficult to play with ten men for 75 minutes," Trapp said after the match, according to the PSG website.

"Angers played well and tried to play good football and it was a very tough game for us, especially in the final stages. It was important to win because these are three more precious points in the league and another home win."

PSG battles OGC Nice at 8 a.m. Sunday at Allianz Riviera in another Ligue 1 scuffle.

"We want to win the league and tonight we took another step towards achieving that," PSG manager Unai Emery told the team website.

"The championship is very important because it shows the team's consistency over the course of the entire season. Maintaining this level of play, this rhythm, and winning at home against Angers is important. I think the team responded well and coped very well with the sending off of Thiago Motta. We suffered a little in the final minutes, but I think we deserved to win, and we could even have scored more. I'm very happy with the way the team played today."