Women's World Cup: Team USA defeats Netherlands for second title (54 images)
Team USA won the FIFA Women's World Cup after defeating the Netherlands in the final match in Lyon, France on Sunday. Team USA defeated the Netherlands by the score of 2-0 to capture its fourth Women's World Cup title. The United States is the first country to reach three straight Women's World Cup finals.
Team USA celebrates with the championship trophy after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup final between the U.S. and the Netherlands. Team USA defeated the Netherlands by the score of 2-0 to capture its fourth Women's World Cup title. Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Rapinoe won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball trophies. The Golden Boot is awarded to the top goal scorer of the game. The Golden Ball is awarded to the best player of the tournament. Photo by David Silpa/UPI