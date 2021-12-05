Trending
Updated: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:35 AM

This week in the National Football League(16 images)

Here’s a look at moments from the National Football League for this week.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (R) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday. The Chiefs won 22-9. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
The Chiefs' Melvin Ingram III celebrates a sack. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
The Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens frolics after a successful play. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
The Broncos' Kenny Young (L) tackles the Chiefs' Travis Kelce. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
