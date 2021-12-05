Top News
U.S. News
World News
Featured
Odd News
Entertainment
Movies
Music
TV
Science
Health
Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
Soccer
Voices
Photos
News
Entertainment
Sports
Features
Archive
Almanac
Trending
Solar cells
Baseball Hall of Fame
Chiefs vs. Broncos
'Magic mushrooms'
Corruption
COVID-19 travel
Martha De Laurentiis
Mount Semeru
Northeast weather
Today in history
Advertisement
Sports News Photos
Updated: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:35 AM
This week in the National Football League
(16 images)
Here’s a look at moments from the National Football League for this week.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (R) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Sunday. The Chiefs
won
22-9. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Chiefs' Melvin Ingram III celebrates a sack. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens frolics after a successful play. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
The Broncos' Kenny Young (L) tackles the Chiefs' Travis Kelce. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Advertisement