Updated: May 24, 2022 at 12:24 PM

Moments from the French Open tennis tournament(8 images)

Players play first round matches during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris on Monday.

U.S. player Brandon Nakashima returns the ball to Polish Kamil Majchrzak in their men's first-round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris on May 23, 2022. Nakashima won 6-4, 7-6, 6-2. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a serve from Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka. Djokovic won in straight sets. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE
U.S. player Mackenzie McDonald returns the ball to Italian Franco Agamenone. McDonald won 6-2, 6-3, 7-6. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
Fifth-seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Australian Jordan Thompson. Nadal won 6-2, 6-2, 6-2. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
