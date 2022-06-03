NBA, French Open finales, Stanley Cup playoffs, golf tourney fill weekend schedule

1/5
American Coco Gauff (pictured) will face Iga Swiatek of Poland in the 2022 French Open women's singles final Saturday in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, June 3 (UPI) -- The NBA Finals, French Open title matches and Stanley Cup playoffs conference finales top this weekend's sports schedule. A PGA Tour golf tournament, international soccer matches and boxing bouts also will air.
MLB regular-season games, NASCAR races and UFC fights will be among the other events broadcast Friday through Sunday.
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors and Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics opened the NBA Finals with Game 1 on Thursday in San Francisco. The best-of-seven game series could continue through June 19, if necessary.
"We respect them, and they present unique challenges to us," Warriors guard Klay Thompson told reporters Wednesday, when asked about the Celtics. "But it's just going to be a dogfight.
"We know how physical and athletic they are, and we expect a hard-fought series."
NBA Finals
Game 2 of the NBA Finals will tip off at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday at Chase Center in San Francisco. The series will then head to Boston for Game 3 and Game 4. Game 3. Those games will tip off at 9 p.m. Wednesday and June 10, respectively.
The Warriors, who are 9-0 this postseason at Chase Center, are favorites to win the series. They are in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in the past eight seasons.
The Celtics can pass the Los Angeles Lakers for the most titles in NBA history if they win the series. The storied franchises each own 17 championships.
French Open
The French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season, will wrap up this weekend in Paris.
No. 5 Rafael Nadal of Spain will face No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany in the first of two men's singles semifinals Friday at Roland Garros.
No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway will battle No. 20 Marin Cilic of Croatia in the second semifinal at Court Philippe-Catrier.
The men's singles final will air at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday on NBC.
American Cori "Coco" Gauff, the No. 18 seed, will face No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the women's singles semifinal. That match will air at 9 a.m. EDT Saturday on NBC.
Stanley Cup playoffs
The Eastern Conference and Western Conference finals will air through next week to determine which teams will meet in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.
The reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning will battle the New York Rangers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals at 8 p.m. Friday on ESPN. The Rangers own a 1-0 lead in that series.
The Edmonton Oilers will host the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals at 8 p.m. Saturday on TNT.
The Rangers-Lightning series continues with Game 3 at 3 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.
Weekend schedule (all times EDT)
Friday
Tennis
French Open semifinal: Rafael Nadal vs. Alexander Zverev at 8:45 a.m. on Tennis Channel
French Open semifinal: Casper Ruud vs. Marin Cilic at 11:30 a.m. on NBC
Golf
Memorial Tournament: Second round from 2 to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel
MLB
Tigers at Yankees at 7 p.m. on Apple TV+
Braves at Rockies at 8:30 p.m. Apple TV+
Stanley Cup playoffs
Game 2: Lightning at Rangers at 8 p.m. on ESPN
Saturday
Tennis
French Open women's final: Coco Gauff vs. Iga Swiatek at 9 a.m. on NBC
Golf
Memorial Tournament: Third round from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; from 2:30 to 6 p.m. on CBS
NASCAR
Truck Series World Wide Technology Raceway at 1:30 p.m. on FS1
Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at 4:30 p.m. on FS1
Soccer
Nationals league: Italy vs. Germany at 2:45 p.m. on FuboTV
MLS: Real Salt Lake at Vancouver at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
MLB
Cardinals at Cubs at 7 p.m. on Fox
Angels at Phillies at 7 p.m. on Fox
Stanley Cup playoffs
Game 3: Avalanche at Oilers at 8 p.m. on TNT
Boxing
George Kambosos vs. Devin Haney: Main card at 9 p.m. on ESPN
Sunday
Tennis
French Open men's final: TBD vs. TBD at 9 a.m. on NBC
MLB
Tigers at Yankees at 11:30 a.m. on Peacock
Cardinals at Cubs at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Soccer
World Cup qualifier: Ukraine at Whales at noon on ESPN2
Friendly: Uruguay at USMNT at 5 p.m. on Fox
Golf
Memorial Tournament: Final round from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel; from 2:30 to 6 p.m. on CBS
Stanley Cup playoffs
Game 3: Rangers at Lightning at 3 p.m. on ESPN
NASCAR
Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at 3:30 p.m. on FS1
NBA playoffs
Game 2: Celtics at Warriors at 8 p.m. on ABC
U.S. player Coco Gauff returns the ball to Martina Trevisan of Italy during their semi-final match at Roland Garros near Paris, France, on June 2, 2022. Gauff won 6-3, 6-1 and qualified for the final. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo