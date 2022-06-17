Top News
Sports News Photos
Updated: June 17, 2022 at 12:19 PM
Moments from U.S. Open golf championship
(9 images)
Golfers participate in the U.S. Open Championship at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass., June 16-19, 2022.
M.J. Daffue of South Africa lines up a putt on the 7th hole in the second round of the U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., on June 17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Paul Yannik of Germany hits his approach shot to the 7th green. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Daffue walks to the 8th hole fairway. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
Justin Thomas hits a pitch shot to the 12th green. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
License photo
|
Permalink
