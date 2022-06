Matt Fitzpatrick walks to the first green in the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open on Sunday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Matt Fitzpatrick of England held off Will Zalatoris to win the 2022 U.S. Open on Sunday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, missed a birdie putt on hole No. 18 by inches that would have forced another playoff in his quest for a major title. Advertisement

Instead, Fitzpatrick claimed his first major championship and the $3.15 million prize at a challenging Brookline course. He ended the tournament at 6-under 274 after carding a final-round 68.

World No. 1 and reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Zalatoris tied for second at 5-under 275, while Hideki Matsuyama ended in fourth at 3-under par.

Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy finished in a tie for fifth at 2-under 278. Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin and Keegan Bradley tied for seventh at 1-under 279.

Everyone else in the field finished even par or above.

