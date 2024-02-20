Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Feb. 20, 2024 / 9:58 AM

NFL veteran Jimmy Graham, crew plan to row across Arctic Ocean

By Alex Butler
Tight end Jimmy Graham spent last season with the New Orleans Saints. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
1 of 5 | Tight end Jimmy Graham spent last season with the New Orleans Saints. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Longtime NFL tight end Jimmy Graham will be the lead navigator of a four person crew that plans to row more than 600 miles nonstop across the frigid Arctic Ocean in 2025, he announced on social media.

Graham announced his "Arctic Challenge" on Monday on Instagram and X.

Advertisement

"The impact of the Arctic Challenge goes far beyond the four athletes and the Arctic Ocean," Graham wrote on X. "With the mission to inspire young minds, the team aims to challenge the next generation to push beyond their limiting beliefs and chart their own course."

The mission is supported by charities that support disadvantaged youths.

Related

Graham will be joined by captain and former Navy SEAL Andrew Tropp, project manager and former Team USA rower Hannah Huppi, and equipment manager and former Team USA and Switzerland rower John Huppi in the 9.6-meter, man-powered boat.

Advertisement

The 621.3-mile journey will start in July 2025 in Tromso, Norway. It is expected to take 10 to 20 days and end in Longyearbyen, Svalbard, a small island north of Norway and east of Greenland.

Longyearbyen is the world's northernmost known settlement.

The team will try to set a world record for the first mixed-gendered crew to row across the Arctic Ocean. It also will attempt to set the record for the fastest such journey, if the participants can beat the current mark of 15 days, 5 hours, 32 minutes.

The crew will alternate in two-hour shifts, 24 hours each day in the carbon fiber RX45 vessel, which has two cabins and is valued at more than $100,000. Crew members are to sleep a maximum of 90 minutes at a time and aim to consume up to 8,000 daily calories.

The challenge website says they expect to combat "polar storms, brutal temperatures, and wildlife encounters, all while pushing the limits of human endurance."

Advertisement

"Using this challenge to inspire young people is very meaningful for me," Graham said in a news release. "As someone who has experienced homelessness, I recognize the importance of not letting your circumstances define your future.

"Through this challenge, we will showcase the power of determination, teamwork and resilience, and I am thrilled to use it as a platform for empowering kids to pursue their wildest dreams."

Graham, 37, spent last season with the New Orleans Saints. He caught just six passes for 39 yards, but scored four times in 13 appearances. He caught 719 passes for 8,545 yards and 89 scores in 197 career appearances. Graham, a five-time Pro Bowl selection and 2013 All-Pro, has not said if he plans to retire.

The 6-foot-7, 265-pound tight end, who also is a cyclist and pilot, said he plans to train for his newest challenge by riding his bike and performing yoga.

"We will also do sea trials and shorter missions with the RX45 in the Gulf [of Mexico] and some crossings through the Bahamas," Graham wrote on X.

Latest Headlines

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan ousts defensive coordinator Steve Wilks
NFL // 4 days ago
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan ousts defensive coordinator Steve Wilks
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Coach Kyle Shanahan believes there was an issue with Steve Wilks fitting the San Francisco 49ers' defensive scheme, he told reporters, when announcing his decision to fire the defensive coordinator.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce calls Super Bowl bump of coach Andy Reid 'unacceptable'
NFL // 5 days ago
Chiefs' Travis Kelce calls Super Bowl bump of coach Andy Reid 'unacceptable'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce admitted on his podcast that his bump of Andy Reid, which nearly knocked over the 65-year-old coach during the Super Bowl, was "unacceptable."
Super Bowl LVIII breaks record for most-watched telecast
NFL // 1 week ago
Super Bowl LVIII breaks record for most-watched telecast
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Super Bowl LVIII, and the Kansas City Chiefs' 25 to 22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers, was the most-watched telecast in history, the National Football League announced Monday.
Cowboys to hire Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator
NFL // 1 week ago
Cowboys to hire Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys agreed to hire Mike Zimmer as their defensive coordinator, replacing Dan Quinn, who left the role to become coach of the Washington Commanders, a league source told UPI on Monday.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes laughs off oddsmakers picking 49ers as 2025 favorites
NFL // 1 week ago
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes laughs off oddsmakers picking 49ers as 2025 favorites
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Less than 12 hours after winning his third Super Bowl in five years, Patrick Mahomes could only laugh when he learned Monday that his Kansas City Chiefs weren't the favorites to win another title in 2025.
Super Bowl: 49ers players admit they didn't know OT rules
NFL // 1 week ago
Super Bowl: 49ers players admit they didn't know OT rules
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Several San Francisco 49ers players admitted that they didn't know the rules for overtime in the NFL playoffs until they were faced with it in their Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs beat 49ers 25-22 in overtime
NFL // 1 week ago
Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs beat 49ers 25-22 in overtime
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes rolled out of the pocket, flicked his wrist and glided a pass into Mecole Hardman's hands to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to an overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII.
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate with Super Bowl kiss in Las Vegas
NFL // 1 week ago
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce celebrate with Super Bowl kiss in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce celebrated his third Super Bowl with a long embrace and kiss of girlfriend Taylor Swift on the field of Allegiant Stadium after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Las Vegas.
Taylor Swift arrives at Super Bowl LVIII, completing Tokyo-Las Vegas trip
NFL // 1 week ago
Taylor Swift arrives at Super Bowl LVIII, completing Tokyo-Las Vegas trip
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift completed her 6,000-mile trip from a concert stage in Tokyo to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday, arriving at Allegiant Stadium alongside Ice Spice and Blake Lively hours before kickoff.
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
NFL // 1 week ago
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
LAS VEGAS, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Teen tennis star Anna Frey was known mostly for her on-court performance. Now, she is headed to the Super Bowl after going viral on social media because of her resemblance to an NFL quarterback.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shohei Ohtani's spring training debut on hold, Dodgers say
Shohei Ohtani's spring training debut on hold, Dodgers say
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
College basketball: St. John's coach Rick Pitino calls players weak; bashes facilities
College basketball: St. John's coach Rick Pitino calls players weak; bashes facilities
William Byron wins 2024 Daytona 500
William Byron wins 2024 Daytona 500
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn
Brooklyn Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement