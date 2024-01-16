Trending
NFL
Jan. 16, 2024 / 9:33 AM

Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce to retire after 13 seasons

By Alex Butler
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce watches the scoreboard during a 32-9 wild-card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
1 of 5 | Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce watches the scoreboard during a 32-9 wild-card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce informed his teammates he will retire after 13 seasons.

Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and Sports Illustrated Tuesday about the decision. Kelce, 36, did not meet with the media after the Eagles' 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round Monday in Tampa, Fla.

The veteran offensive lineman could be seen holding back tears and hugging coaches before heading into the locker room.

Kelce joined the Eagles as a sixth-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He started every game in 12 of his 13 seasons with the NFC East franchise. Kelce was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a six-time All-Pro.

"If it was his last game, he's one of the best teammates I ever had, a guy whose passion was unmatched," Eagles tackle Lane Johnson told reporters Monday at Raymond James Stadium.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni also said he "loved" Kelce, when asked about what he means to the team.

"We're not there at that position yet -- ready to talk about that, but he's special and I love him," Sirianni said. "He's one of the most special guys I've been around."

Kelce signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in March and was set to become a free agent this off-season. The decorated offensive lineman, and likely Hall of Famer, went to the playoffs seven times with the Eagles. He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018.

Kelce went to the Super Bowl for a second time in 2023, with his Eagles losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce's brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, won his second Super Bowl title in that game. Travis Kelsey, 34, has spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Chiefs.

