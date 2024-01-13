Trending
NFL
Jan. 13, 2024 / 2:27 PM

Buffalo NFL playoff postponed to Monday; Chiefs-Dolphins continues despite cold

By Mike Heuer
The potential for lake effect snow and bitterly cold conditions in Buffalo, N.Y., prompted state officials and the NFL to postpone Sunday's scheduled playoff game between the Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers until Monday. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Bitter wind chills and the potential for lake-effect snowfall forecast for Sunday has caused the NFL to postpone the Buffalo Bills' playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers until Monday.

The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. EST on Sunday, but potential blizzard conditions prompted the NFL on Saturday to reschedule the game for 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The weather forecast calls for a high of about 25 degrees with winds out of the west at 25 to 35 mph, gusts of up to 40 mph and up to 9 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service. Monday's forecast is a high of 20 degrees with southwesterly winds between 17 and 20 mph and an 80% chance of snow.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, NFL officials and representatives for the Bills and Steelers agreed Sunday's weather conditions were too risky for travelers and postponing the game to Monday is in everyone's best interest.

Hochul on Thursday cautioned New Yorkers to take "very seriously" the potential winter storm and plan ahead for bad weather. She likewise cautioned Pittsburgh Steelers fans to stay home instead of traveling to Buffalo and watch the game on television.

While the Bills-Steelers playoff game is postponed, the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Miami Dolphins will go on as scheduled Saturday despite the cold. Chiefs officials are cautioning fans to bundle up due to potentially record-low temperatures.

The Chiefs host the Dolphins at 8 p.m. EST Saturday at the outdoor Arrowhead Stadium. Chiefs officials released a statement saying warming stations will be provided throughout the stadium complex and in outdoor parking and tailgate areas.

The National Weather Service predicts a high of 6 degrees in the afternoon and a low of -10. There is no snowfall predicted, but northwesterly winds of 18 mph with gusts up to 29 mph could cause a wind chill of between -23 and -30 degrees.

