Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 12, 2024 / 12:29 PM

FAA: Snow, ice hampering travel into Chicago

By Dana Forsythe
The FAA is reporting two-hour delays into Chicago's O'Hare International Airport due to a cold weather snap that has left snow and ice in the region. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
The FAA is reporting two-hour delays into Chicago's O'Hare International Airport due to a cold weather snap that has left snow and ice in the region. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The FAA is reporting two-hour delays into Chicago's O'Hare International Airport due to a cold weather snap that has left snow and ice in the region.

Snow is forecast to become heavier today and throughout evening, with as much as an inch of snow per-hour.

Advertisement

The FAA has instituted a Traffic Management Program for inbound and outbound flights. As a result, some arrivals have been delayed by an average of one hour and 46 minutes, with delays of a half hour or more reported for departing flights.

As of 12:15 p.m. EST there were 397 flights canceled and another 174 delayed out of O'Hare. At Midway, there were 140 cancellations with 18 flights delayed, according to FlightAware.

The winter storm moved into the Chicago area Friday morning, according to ABC 7 in Chicago. The wintry mix is expected to continue throughout the region.

Officials issued a Winter Storm Warning, in effect until noon Saturday for Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, eastern Will, northern Will, southern Cook, southern Will, central Cook, Lake, northern Cook, DuPage, Kane, McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties in Illinois.

Forecasters said strong winds could also blow snow to create blizzard-like conditions and slick roads.

Advertisement

The falling snow is expected to ease Saturday morning, but windy conditions could still lead to poor travel conditions.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pew study: Mexican food is ubiquitous in America
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Pew study: Mexican food is ubiquitous in America
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- More than 1 in 10 restaurants in the United States serve Mexican food, according to a new study from Pew Research.
IRS says new enforcement efforts have brought in $520B from millionaire tax evaders
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
IRS says new enforcement efforts have brought in $520B from millionaire tax evaders
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service reported on Friday that it has collected a half-billion dollars from high-income individuals and corporations from new enforcement provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.
BlackRock acquires infrastructure manager Global Infrastructure Partners
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
BlackRock acquires infrastructure manager Global Infrastructure Partners
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Global asset manager BlackRock, Inc. announced Friday that will purchase Global Infrastructure Partners, the world's largest infrastructure manager in a cash and stock deal.
SEC charges Morgan Stanley, former exec with multimillion-dollar fraud
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
SEC charges Morgan Stanley, former exec with multimillion-dollar fraud
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Investment bank Morgan Stanley and a former executive abused the trust of customers while committing multiyear fraud worth millions of dollars, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Bill proposes protections for commercial airline workers to report UAP sightings
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bill proposes protections for commercial airline workers to report UAP sightings
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A Republican and a Democrat said Thursday they are introducing a bill in the U.S. House that would provide legal protection to civilian pilots who report unidentified aerial phenomena.
Jackson, Miss., under boil-water advisory after positive tests for E. coli
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jackson, Miss., under boil-water advisory after positive tests for E. coli
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Public health authorities issued a boil-water advisory in Mississippi's capital city and surrounding areas after water test samples came back positive for E. coli.
FAA to increase oversight of Boeing's manufacturing after Alaska Airlines incident
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FAA to increase oversight of Boeing's manufacturing after Alaska Airlines incident
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it is acting to immediately increase oversight of Boeing production and manufacturing of aircraft. It includes new and significant actions, according to the FAA.
HUD awards $3 million for efforts to protect against radon in public housing
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
HUD awards $3 million for efforts to protect against radon in public housing
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded over $3 million to public housing agencies in six states to protect children and families from radon hazards, the agency announced Thursday.
Excessive wait times for visas hamper U.S. travel competitiveness, study says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Excessive wait times for visas hamper U.S. travel competitiveness, study says
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The United States is losing tourists to other countries due to excessive wait times for visas and security screenings, according to a new study commissioned by the U.S. Travel Association.
SAVE plan borrowers to receive early student loan forgiveness starting in February
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
SAVE plan borrowers to receive early student loan forgiveness starting in February
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said on Friday that it would next month start forgiving student loans of borrowers involved in the Saving on a Valuable Education plan who paid payments for 10 years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan says earthquake shook nuclear plant past safety limits
Japan says earthquake shook nuclear plant past safety limits
U.S., allies launch large-scale strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels
U.S., allies launch large-scale strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels
Winter storm Gerri blasts much of the U.S.
Winter storm Gerri blasts much of the U.S.
U.S. warns of eight deaths possibly linked to dating apps in Colombia
U.S. warns of eight deaths possibly linked to dating apps in Colombia
Texas seizes control of city park on the Rio Grande
Texas seizes control of city park on the Rio Grande
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement