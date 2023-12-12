Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 12, 2023 / 8:16 AM

Tommy DeVito, Giants beat Packers for third-consecutive win

By Alex Butler
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito threw for 158 yards and ran for another 71 in a win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday in East Rutherford, N.J. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
1 of 5 | New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito threw for 158 yards and ran for another 71 in a win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday in East Rutherford, N.J. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito led three second-half scoring drives to help the New York Giants beat the Green Bay Packers for their third-consecutive victory.

DeVito completed 17 of 21 passes for 158 yards and a score, while running for another 71 yards, in the 24-22 triumph Monday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Advertisement

Running back Saquon Barkley logged 101 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 23 touches. The Giants defense forced three turnovers.

"I think in every game we've played this year, we've showed we never gave up on any snap, no matter what the score was," DeVito told reporters. "We never looked at the scoreboard. We just kept on fighting each and every play, each and every game.

Related

"It's starting to come to fruition in some of these games. We are going to keep trying to go 1-0 each week."

Neither team scored for the majority of the first quarter. Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed ended the drought by running for a 16-yard score with about a minute remaining in the quarter.

DeVito and the Giants responded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive. Barkley ended the possession with a 5-yard touchdown run, tying the score. The Packers fumbled and threw an interception on their next two drives, but the Giants failed to capitalize on the early turnovers.

Packers kicker Anders Carlson then made a 36-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining in the second quarter for a 10-7 lead at the break.

The Giants recovered a fumble from a muffed punt return early in the third quarter. Barkley went on to score a 1-yard touchdown less than two minutes later, giving the Giants their first lead of the night.

The Packers recovered a fumble from a Giants muffed punt return about two minutes later. Carlson split the uprights with a 32-yard field goal on the next possession.

Advertisement

DeVito answered by leading a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. He ended that drive with an 8-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins.

Carlson connected on a 48-yard field goal with 5:30 remaining, cutting the deficit to five. Barkley fumbled on the next drive, giving the ball back to the Packers.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love then threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Malik Heath with 1:33 remaining. Reed followed by failing to find the end zone on a two-point conversion attempt, which would have given the Packers a three-point edge.

DeVito answered by leading the Giants deep into Packers territory, setting up Randy Bullock for a 37-yard, game-winning field goal.

Love completed 25 of 39 passes for 218 yards, one score and an interception in the loss. He also lost a fumble. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Micah McFadden, Azeez Ojulari and Dexter Lawrence II each logged half-sacks for the Giants.

The Giants (5-8) will face the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on Sunday in New Orleans. The Packers (6-7) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Tennessee Titans use defense to rally past Miami Dolphins
NFL // 8 hours ago
Tennessee Titans use defense to rally past Miami Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Primetime cameras and lights beckoned for the NFL's most prolific offenses to awe a national audience, but the Tennessee Titans stifled the Miami Dolphins' attack en route to an upset victory on Monday Night Football.
Herbert, Stroud, Jacobs among players injured in NFL's Week 14
NFL // 23 hours ago
Herbert, Stroud, Jacobs among players injured in NFL's Week 14
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert, C.J. Stroud and Josh Jacobs were among the key players injured in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.
Bills hold off Chiefs; Mahomes sounds off on officals
NFL // 1 day ago
Bills hold off Chiefs; Mahomes sounds off on officals
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills held off a late Kansas City Chiefs rally to keep their playoff hopes alive and improve to 7-6 on the season. The game ended in controversy, with Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes criticizing officials.
Dolphins coach 'fired up' by Tua Tagovailoa's ability to channel anger
NFL // 3 days ago
Dolphins coach 'fired up' by Tua Tagovailoa's ability to channel anger
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Mike McDaniel now gets positively "fired up" when Tua Tagovailoa makes a mistake. The Miami Dolphins coach says his reactions are recognition of the quarterback's recently acquired ability to convert anger into fuel.
Fantasy football QB rankings: Purdy, Flacco among Week 14 must-starts
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football QB rankings: Purdy, Flacco among Week 14 must-starts
MIAMI, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Brock Purdy and Joe Flacco are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 14.
Pollard among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 14
NFL // 6 days ago
Pollard among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 14
MIAMI, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Tony Pollard is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 14.
Patriots hold off Steelers rally, snap 5-game losing streak
NFL // 4 days ago
Patriots hold off Steelers rally, snap 5-game losing streak
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Bailey Zappe threw three touchdown passes and the New England Patriots held off a late rally to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers and snap a five-game losing streak.
Fantasy football rankings: Cooks, Smith-Njigba among 5 must-start WRs in Week 14
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football rankings: Cooks, Smith-Njigba among 5 must-start WRs in Week 14
MIAMI, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Brandin Cooks and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 14 of the fantasy football season.
Dolphins, offensive tackle Austin Jackson agree to $36M extension
NFL // 4 days ago
Dolphins, offensive tackle Austin Jackson agree to $36M extension
MIAMI, Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract extension with offensive tackle Austin Jackson, a source familiar with the contract told UPI on Thursday.
Von Miller returns to Bills, could play amid felony domestic violence probe
NFL // 5 days ago
Von Miller returns to Bills, could play amid felony domestic violence probe
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Von Miller returned to the Buffalo Bills and is available to play amid investigations into an incident which led to his arrest for an alleged assault of a pregnant woman, general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Herbert, Stroud, Jacobs among players injured in NFL's Week 14
Herbert, Stroud, Jacobs among players injured in NFL's Week 14
Bills hold off Chiefs; Mahomes sounds off on officals
Bills hold off Chiefs; Mahomes sounds off on officals
Tennessee Titans use defense to rally past Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans use defense to rally past Miami Dolphins
Trainer Bob Baffert lands seventh straight Starlet Stakes win for 2-year-old fillies
Trainer Bob Baffert lands seventh straight Starlet Stakes win for 2-year-old fillies
Hong Kong runners dominate their big international race day
Hong Kong runners dominate their big international race day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement