Tommy DeVito, Giants beat Packers for third-consecutive win

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito led three second-half scoring drives to help the New York Giants beat the Green Bay Packers for their third-consecutive victory. DeVito completed 17 of 21 passes for 158 yards and a score, while running for another 71 yards, in the 24-22 triumph Monday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Advertisement

Running back Saquon Barkley logged 101 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 23 touches. The Giants defense forced three turnovers.

"I think in every game we've played this year, we've showed we never gave up on any snap, no matter what the score was," DeVito told reporters. "We never looked at the scoreboard. We just kept on fighting each and every play, each and every game.

"It's starting to come to fruition in some of these games. We are going to keep trying to go 1-0 each week."

Neither team scored for the majority of the first quarter. Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed ended the drought by running for a 16-yard score with about a minute remaining in the quarter.

DeVito and the Giants responded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive. Barkley ended the possession with a 5-yard touchdown run, tying the score. The Packers fumbled and threw an interception on their next two drives, but the Giants failed to capitalize on the early turnovers.

Packers kicker Anders Carlson then made a 36-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining in the second quarter for a 10-7 lead at the break.

The Giants recovered a fumble from a muffed punt return early in the third quarter. Barkley went on to score a 1-yard touchdown less than two minutes later, giving the Giants their first lead of the night.

The Packers recovered a fumble from a Giants muffed punt return about two minutes later. Carlson split the uprights with a 32-yard field goal on the next possession.

DeVito answered by leading a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. He ended that drive with an 8-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins.

Carlson connected on a 48-yard field goal with 5:30 remaining, cutting the deficit to five. Barkley fumbled on the next drive, giving the ball back to the Packers.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love then threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Malik Heath with 1:33 remaining. Reed followed by failing to find the end zone on a two-point conversion attempt, which would have given the Packers a three-point edge.

DeVito answered by leading the Giants deep into Packers territory, setting up Randy Bullock for a 37-yard, game-winning field goal.

Love completed 25 of 39 passes for 218 yards, one score and an interception in the loss. He also lost a fumble. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Micah McFadden, Azeez Ojulari and Dexter Lawrence II each logged half-sacks for the Giants.

The Giants (5-8) will face the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on Sunday in New Orleans. The Packers (6-7) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.