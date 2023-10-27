Bills QB Josh Allen expects to be fine after aggravating shoulder injury

1 of 5 | Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen totaled three touchdowns, despite aggravating his shoulder injury, in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday in Orchard Park, N.Y. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Star quarterback Josh Allen aggravated his right shoulder injury and was still experiencing pain in the area after the Buffalo Bills beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but says he "will be fine" moving forward. "I took a little, little fall on it and felt a little funky about it, but you know, just trying to keep it warm and keep it loose," Allen told reporters Thursday in Orchard Park, N.Y. "I'll be sore for a couple of days, but we'll be fine." Advertisement

Allen completed 31 of 40 passes for 342 yards, two scores and an interception. He also ran for 41 yards and another score in the 24-18 win at Highmark Stadium.

Allen first injured the shoulder in Week 6. He aggravated the issue about four minutes into the second quarter when he was sacked by Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby. Allen's shoulder slammed on the ground as a result of Diaby's tackle.

The Bills quarterback then went to the blue medical tent. He threw his next pass into the arm of safety Antoine Winfield Jr. That deflected ball then landed in the arms of defensive lineman William Gholston for an interception.

Allen went on to throw a touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Kincaid later in the second quarter. He threw a 4-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Gabe Davis in the third quarter.

"It didn't surprise me when they said, 'Hey, he's going back in,'" Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "But from like a protective standpoint, you're going to have to take his helmet from him to keep him from going back out there. He's a warrior."

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 25 of 42 passes for 237 yards and two scores in the loss. Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans caught touchdown passes for the Buccaneers.

The Bills (5-3) will battle the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) on Nov. 5 in Cincinnati. The Buccaneers (3-4) will face the Houston Texans (3-3) on Nov. 5 in Houston.