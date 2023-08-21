Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Chase, Jefferson lead Top 200 rankings

1/5

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is the No. 1 player in my Top 200 fantasy football rankings. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson lead my annual Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2023. McCaffrey should reward his fantasy football stock owners with terrific production once again, if he stays healthy this season. The San Francisco 49ers star should be a focal point of the offense, which boasts a strong offensive line and plethora of playmakers. Advertisement

My Top 14 features nine running backs, four wide receivers and one tight end. Check out my individual quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end rankings for more details about my favorite players at those positions.

Some defensive/special teams units and kickers are listed at the end of my overall Top 200 rankings. Stay tuned for updates to the overall rankings in the coming weeks, as teams trim rosters and players disappoint or impress coaches and sustain injuries.

Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2023

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

2. Ja'Marr Chase, RB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

3. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

5. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

6. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

7. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

8. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

9. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

10. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants, Bye Week 13

11. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

12. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

13. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

14. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

15. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

16. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

17. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

18. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

19. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

20. Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

21. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

22. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

23. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

24. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

25. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

26. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

27. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

28. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

29. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

30. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

31. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

32. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

33. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

34. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

35. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

36. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

37. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

38. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

39. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

40. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

41. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

42. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

43. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

44. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 14

45. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 5

46. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

47. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

48. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

49. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

50. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

51. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

52. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

53. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 5

54. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

55. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

56. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

57. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

58. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

59. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

60. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

61. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

62. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

63. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

64. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

65. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 11

66. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

67. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

68. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

69. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 5

70. Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

71. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants, Bye Week 13

72. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

73. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

74. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

75. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

76. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

77. Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

78. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

79. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 14

80. Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

81. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

82. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

83. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

84. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

85. Kadarius Toney, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

86. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

87. Brandin Cooks, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

88. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

89. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

90. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

91. Dalvin Cook, RB, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

92. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

93. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

94. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

95. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

96. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

97. Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, New England Patriots, Bye Week 11

98. Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

99. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

100. Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

101. Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 7

102. Dionatae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

103. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

104. Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

105. Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

106. Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

107. Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

108. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

109. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

110. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

111. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

112. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

113. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

114. Rashaad Penny, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

115. Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

116. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 11

117. Samaje Perine, RB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

118. Damien Harris, RB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

119. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

120. Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

121. De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

122. D'Onta Foreman, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

123. Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

124. Devin Singletary, RB, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

125. Tank Bigsby, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

126. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

127. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

128. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

129. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

130. Greg Dulcich, TE, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 9

131. Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

132. Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 14

133. Allen Lazard, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

134. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

135. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

136. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

137. Jonathan Mingo, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

138. Derek Carr, QB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

139. Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

140. Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 9

141. Quintin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

142. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

143. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

144. Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

145. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

146. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

147. Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

148. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 10

149. Roschon Johnson, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

150. Elijah Moore, WR, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

151. D.J. Chark Jr., WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

152. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

153. Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 11

154. Jaden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

155. Mecole Hardman, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 7

156. John Metchie III, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

157. Zay Jones, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

158. Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

159. Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans, Bye Week 7

160. Irv Smith, TE, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

161. Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

162. Hayden Hurst, TE, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

163. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 10

164. Ty Chandler, RB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

165. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

166. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 6

167. Kendre Miller, RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

168. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 5

169. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

170. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

171. Luke Musgrave, TE, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 6

172. Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

173. Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 11

174. Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

175. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 10

176. Deuce Vaughn, RB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

177. Zamir White, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

178. Chase Claypool, TE, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 13

179. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

180. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 7

181. K.J. Osborn, WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

182. 49ers, D/ST, Bye Week 9

183. Eagles, D/ST, Bye Week 10

184. Steelers, D/ST, Bye Week 6

185. Cowboys, D/ST, Bye Week 7

186. Dolphins, D/ST, Bye Week 10

187. Bills, D/ST, Bye Week 13

188. Patriots, D/ST, Bye Week 11

189. Broncos, D/ST, Bye Week 9

190. Jets, D/ST, Bye Week 7

192. Tyler Bass, K, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 13

193. Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 13

194. Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 7

195. Greg Joseph, K, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 13

196. Brandon McManus, K, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 9

197. Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 10

198. Daniel Carlson, K, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 13

199. Jason Myers, K, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 5

200. Younghoe Koo, K, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 11

