NFL
April 27, 2023 / 8:20 PM / Updated at 9:29 PM

Quarterbacks, trades kickstart 2023 NFL Draft

By Alex Butler
Quarterback Bryce Young became the first former Alabama to be picked first in an NFL Draft when the Carolina Panthers picked him to start the event Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
Quarterback Bryce Young became the first former Alabama to be picked first in an NFL Draft when the Carolina Panthers picked him to start the event Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 27 (UPI) -- Bryce Young led a run of three quarterbacks selected within the first four picks of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. Three trades also were completed through the first nine selections.

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, was the first player in Alabama history to be taken first in an NFL Draft. He joined the Carolina Panthers, who acquired the top pick in March through a trade with the Chicago Bears.

"I'm still trying to process it in real-time, it's surreal," Young said at a news conference inside the Westin Kansas City at Crown Center. "Hearing my name called is a huge blessing."

The Texans used the No. 2 overall pick to snag quarterback C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State. They then completed the first of two early trades.

They sent four draft picks to the Arizona Cardinals as part of a deal to move up from No. 12 to secure the No. 3 pick, which they used to select former Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr.

The Indianapolis Colts picked up former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, a star of the scouting combine, at No. 4. The Seattle Seahawks selected cornerback Devon Witherspoon of Illinois at No. 5.

The Cardinals were involved in another trade minutes later. They sent a cluster of picks, including the No. 12 selection they acquired in their earlier swap, to the Detroit Lions in a trade for the Nos. 6 and 81 overall selections.

They used the No. 6 pick to land former Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. The Las Vegas Raiders selected former Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson at No. 7.

Former Texas star Bijan Robinson became the first running back selected when he went to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears then completed the third trade of the night. The Eagles sent the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a fourth-round pick in 2024 to the Bears in exchange for the No. 9 pick.

They used the selection to take former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The Bears used the No. 10 pick to add 333-pound former Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

First-round coverage will continue through Thursday night on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. Second- and third-round coverage will start at 7 p.m. Friday. Third-day coverage, featuring the final four rounds, will start at noon Saturday.

2023 NFL Draft

1. Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3. Houston Texans (trade from Arizona Cardinals)

Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama

4. Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seattle Seahawks

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

6. Arizona Cardinals (traded from Detroit Lions)

Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

7. Las Vegas Raiders

Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

8. Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

9. Philadelphia Eagles (trade from Chicago Bears)

Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

10. Chicago Bears (trade from Philadelphia Eagles)

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Detroit Lions (traded from Cardinals and Texans)

13. Green Bay Packers

14. New England Patriots

15. New York Jets

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

