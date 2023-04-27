Trending
NFL
April 27, 2023 / 1:56 PM

NFL Draft 2023: Colts visit was a 'favorite' for rising QB Will Levis

By Alex Butler
Former Kentucky star Will Levis is widely expected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI
KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 27 (UPI) -- Former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis said his meeting with the Indianapolis Colts was one of his "favorite visits" with a team ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Levis made the comment when he met with reporters Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo. The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will be held Thursday night near the city's Union Station and National WWI Museum and Memorial.

"It was great," Levis said, when asked about his Colts visit, during an interview with WISH-TV Indianapolis. "We had a private workout and a quick meeting beforehand.

"They gave us part of a playbook to study and memorize. I made a good impression at the private workout and had a Top 30 visit a couple of weeks after that.

RELATED NFL mock draft: Carolina Panthers pick Young, Tenn. Titans trade for Stroud

"I connected with everyone in that organization. It was definitely one my favorite visits I had."

Levis spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, who hold the first two respective picks, in addition to several other teams during the prospect visit period.

He didn't specifically compare the Panthers or Texans visits to the one he had with the Colts, who own the No. 4 pick, but did imply the meeting was among the best he had with any team.

RELATED NFL Draft: Campbell, Hooker, Adebawore potential first-rounders, evaluators say

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young remains a heavy favorite to be selected No. 1 overall. Levis, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Tennessee's Hendon Hooker are among the other quarterbacks NFL talent evaluators expect to garner first-round consideration.

All five quarterbacks met with NFL teams and decision-makers and were tested mentally and physically this spring to give those franchises more information for evaluation and to improve their draft stock.

Over the last few days, most Sportsbooks displayed increased odds for Levis to be selected No. 1 overall than they had in recent months. Stroud, who was previously a favorite to be the No. 1 or 2 overall pick, slid to third earlier this month in some sportsbooks.

RELATED Jonas Brothers to join ESPN's NFL draft coverage

As of Thursday morning, Caesars Sportsbook lists Levis with the second-best odds to go No. 1 overall, behind Young.

Caesars gives Stroud and Richardson the third- and fourth-best odds, respectively, to go first. The sportsbook gives Stroud the best odds, amongst quarterbacks, to go No. 2 and 3 overall.

Caesars gives Richardson the best odds to go No. 4 to the Colts.

FanDuel still expects Young to go No. 1, but lists Levis with the second-best odds to go first, followed by Stroud and Richardson. DraftKings listed even odds for Stroud and Levis to go No. 1, behind Young.

Levis' odds jumped from 40 to 1 odds to 4 to 1 on Tuesday at DraftKings. That move coincided with a Reddit post from an anonymous user, which claimed the quarterback was telling his friends and family that he would be the No. 1 pick.

"All I have to say is, don't believe everything you read on the internet," Levis told reporters Thursday, when asked about the Reddit post.

Richardson's odds to be selected No. 1 overall also skyrocketed after an impressive performance at the NFL scouting combine. Most oddsmakers expect Levis to go to the Colts at No. 4 overall.

Stroud, who threw 85 touchdown passes and just 12 interceptions over his final two seasons at Ohio State, told reporters Wednesday that he wasn't worried and isn't "angry" about his potential stock slip.

"I did everything I could do in my control, now it's up to the teams to pick," Stroud said.

Draft coverage will air on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network. First-round 2023 NFL Draft coverage will start at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday on those networks. Second- and third-round coverage will start at 7 p.m. Friday. Third-day coverage, featuring the final four rounds, will start at noon Saturday.

Draft organizers expect more than 300,000 people to be in Kansas City this week for the event.

