NFL
Feb. 28, 2023 / 2:48 PM

Bears explore trade for No. 1 pick, commit to quarterback Justin Fields

By Alex Butler
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears will continue to field offers for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 and are committed to quarterback Justin Fields next season, general manager Ryan Poles told reporters Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Poles and coach Matt Eberflus met with reporters at the Indianapolis Convention Center for the 2023 NFL scouting combine. The Bears posted the worst record (3-14) in the NFL in 2022 to earn the No. 1 pick.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held from April 28 to 30 in Kansas City, Mo.

"The draft is a really interesting setup, with a ton of flexibility to take the best player at No. 1 or move to add draft capital and get better, which is exciting," Poles said.

RELATED Atlanta Falcons release QB Marcus Mariota

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. are among the top prospects in the 2023 draft class. They also lead my initial mock draft.

Sources recently told ESPN that the Bears are "leaning toward" a trade of the No. 1 pick and are committed to Fields, as opposed to eying a top quarterback prospect with the selection.

Poles confirmed that report Tuesday.

RELATED Ex-NFL star Irv Cross, who died in 2021, diagnosed with CTE

"I saw the deal, in terms of leaning one way or the other," Poles said. "I think that's always been the case.

"We've always leaned that way because Justin did some really good things, and I'm excited about where his game is going to go. At the same time, when you sit in our situation at No 1 overall, you have to do your due diligence."

The Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers are among the quarterback-needy teams inside the Top 10 in the first-round draft order. Any of those teams could opt to trade the Bears for the right to take the first quarterback off the draft board.

RELATED Packers await Rodgers' decision on future, cite potential contract restructuring

Poles said that no teams have called to ask if Fields was available. He also said the Bears will stay in contact with the quarterback so he isn't "surprised" by their moves.

"We are in the process of evaluation of everything right now," Eberflus said at his news conference. "Justin had a really good year last year. We are excited about where his progress is.

"Just like everybody else, he is working to improve as we are as a football team."

