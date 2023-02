1/5

The Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal last off-season. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Falcons released veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota, the team announced Tuesday. Mariota signed a two-year deal last off-season. The Falcons are expected to save about $12 million in salary cap space with his release. Advertisement

"We really appreciate Marcus and all the things he did while he was here," Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot told reporters Tuesday at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

"Personally, professionally, great man. We've had great communication with both he and his agent throughout the process. And so, we just believe we're doing what's best for the team at this time, but got a lot of appreciation for him and what he did when he was here."

Mariota, 29, completed 61.3% of his passes for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 starts last season. The eight-year veteran was benched in Week 14 in favor of rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Ridder, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, completed 63.5% of his throws for 708 yards and two scores in four starts to end the 2022-23 campaign.

Ridder and Logan Woodside are the only quarterbacks under contract with the Falcons through 2023. Woodside, a seventh-round pick in 2018, has never started a game in the NFL.