Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) made his first Pro Bowl in 2022. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI.. | License Photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders decided to place the franchise tag on defensive tackle Daron Payne, a league source told UPI on Tuesday morning. Payne is the first NFL player to receive the designation this off-season. He is expected to make about $19 million in 2023 under the terms of the franchise tag, according to OverTheCap.com. Advertisement

Payne, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, totaled 11.5 sacks en route to his first Pro Bowl selection in 2022. He did not missed just one game through his first five seasons.

The Commanders also announced Monday night that they released quarterback Carson Wentz and safety Bobby McCain.

NFL coaches and general managers and top college prospects will be in Indianapolis this week to participate in the 2023 scouting combine.