Colts' Jonathan Taylor, Cardinals' Colt McCoy among players hurt in NFL Week 15

1/5

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins is taken off the field on a cart in the first quarter of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy were among the notable players injured in Week 15 of the NFL season. Players hurt in Week 15 will undergo further testing and examinations early this week to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timelines to return. Advertisement

Taylor sustained a right ankle injury in the first quarter of the Colts' 39-36 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday in Minneapolis. Sources told NFL Network that Taylor sustained a high ankle sprain and isn't expected to return this season.

The star running back caught one pass for 13 yards and did not receive a carry. Colts backup running back Zack Moss logged 81 yards on 21 carries against the Vikings.

The Colts (4-9-1) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) at 8:15 p.m. EST Dec. 26 in Indianapolis.

Colt McCoy seems to be in pain on the field after the last offensive play. : FOX pic.twitter.com/Z1ZGUwGokc— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 18, 2022

McCoy sustained a concussion in the third quarter of the Cardinals' 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Denver. He did not return. McCoy, who started in place of injured Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray, was replaced by third-string quarterback Trace McSorley.

McCoy completed 13 of 21 passes for 78 yards and an interception. McSorley completed 7 of 15 passes for 95 yards and two interception.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said McSorley could start in Week 16 if McCoy doesn't clear the concussion protocol.

Broncos offensive linemen Quinn Meinerz (eye) and Tom Compton (back) also sustained injuries and did not return to play against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals (4-10) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. The Broncos (4-10) will face the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley sustained an ankle injury in the first quarter of a 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in New Orleans. Huntley totaled just one 2-yard carry in the loss.

Falcons starter Cordarrelle Patterson logged 14 carries for 52 yards and a score against the Saints. Second-string running back Tyler Allgeier totaled 139 yards and a score on 17 carries.

The Falcons (5-9) will face the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Baltimore. The Saints (5-9) will battle the Cleveland Browns (6-8) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Cleveland.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch sustained a neck injury in the first quarter of a 40-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. He did not return.

Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson also left the game early due to a knee injury.

The Cowboys (10-4) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) at 4:25 p.m. Dec. 24 in Arlington, Texas. The Jaguars (6-8) will face the New York Jets (7-7) on Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims was placed in the concussion protocol in the first quarter of a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in East Rutherford. Mims logged one catch for 13 yards and did not return after he sustained the head injury.

Lions safety DeShon Elliott also sustained a shoulder injury and did not return against the Jets.

The Lions (7-7) will face the Carolina Panthers (5-9) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (neck), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), linebacker Jack Sanborn (ankle) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (rib) all sustained injuries and were ruled out of a 25-20 loss to the Eagles on Sunday in Chicago.

The Bears (3-11) will host the Buffalo Bills (11-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Chicago.

Week 15 of the NFL season will wrap up when the Green Bay Packers (5-8) host the Rams at 8:15 p.m. Monday in Inglewood.